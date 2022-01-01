Chicken salad in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve chicken salad

Door County Chicken Salad image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad image

 

Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Romano Crusted Chicken Salad$15.00
Crispy hand-breaded chicken | greens | tomatoes | cucumber | egg | bacon | gorgonzola | chives | creamy parmesan dressing
More about Gia Mia - Elmhurst
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest BBQ Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, black beans, corn, tomato, avocado, shredded cheddar + jack cheese, crispy tortilla strips, bbq drizzle, cilantro ranch
More about Pints

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Omelettes

Crab Cakes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Katsu

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Lombard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston