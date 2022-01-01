Eggplant parm in Elmhurst
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers From Italy
128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
|$7.50
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$14.75
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
|Grandma Caringella's Eggplant Parmigiana
|$17.00
Layers of lightly fried and lightly seasoned eggplant, baked with Mozzarella cheese and Marinara Sauce
|Eggplant Parm Sandwich
|$10.00
Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges