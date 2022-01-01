Eggplant parm in Elmhurst

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Two Brothers From Italy image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Two Brothers From Italy

128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich$7.50
Eggplant Parmigiana$14.75
More about Two Brothers From Italy
Armand's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Grandma Caringella's Eggplant Parmigiana$17.00
Layers of lightly fried and lightly seasoned eggplant, baked with Mozzarella cheese and Marinara Sauce
Eggplant Parm Sandwich$10.00
Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta

