French toast in Elmhurst

Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Kid's French Toast Fingers
|$4.80
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
Stray Hen
105 S York, Elmhurst
|Side French Toast
|$3.00
|French Toast Combo
|$13.00
|Banana Fosters French Toast
|$13.00