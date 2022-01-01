Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Crunch French Toast
Challah French toast layered with strawberry cream cheese, our special recipe Harbor granola, strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.
Make it a combo with two pieces of French toast, two eggs, any style and breakfast meat.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Kid's French Toast Fingers$4.80
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Side French Toast$3.00
French Toast Combo$13.00
Banana Fosters French Toast$13.00
More about Stray Hen
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Churros French Toast$14.00
Banana Fosters French Toast$13.00
Classic French Toast$10.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe

