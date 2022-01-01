Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve fried rice

Ni Hao Asian Cafe image

SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo Fried Rice$13.25
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$12.50
Shrimp Fried Rice$12.75
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
Restaurant banner

 

Charm

426 N. York St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Thai style sweet and mild spicy with red bell pepper, cashews, cilantro and pineapple.
Spicy Thai Fried Rice$0.00
White Onions, green Onion,bell Pepper, Chili Red curry paste.
Basil Thai Fried Rice$0.00
White onions, red bell peppers, tomatoes, eggs, basil leaves.
More about Charm

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Gnocchi

Cheesecake

Tacos

Meatball Subs

Mac And Cheese

Cannolis

Octopus

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston