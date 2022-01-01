Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried zucchini in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Fried Zucchini
Elmhurst restaurants that serve fried zucchini
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
Avg 3.9
(206 reviews)
Fried Zucchini
$9.00
Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta
Gia Mia - Elmhurst
116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst
No reviews yet
Zucchini Fries
$10.75
Crisp zucchini | lemon | shaved parmesan | sea salt | creamy parmesan
More about Gia Mia - Elmhurst
