Fried zucchini in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve fried zucchini

PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Zucchini$9.00
Served with Ranch and BBQ Sauce
Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini Fries$10.75
Crisp zucchini | lemon | shaved parmesan | sea salt | creamy parmesan
