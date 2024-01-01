Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

 

Krafted Burger + Tap - Elmhurst

111 E 1st St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seven Spice Crab Fritters$8.00
Crispy fried Japanese inspired crab cakes served with yuzu pepper aioli
More about Krafted Burger + Tap - Elmhurst
Item pic

 

Sweet Circle

116 N York St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Fritter$2.99
More about Sweet Circle

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Vegetable Soup

Rangoon

Italian Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Sausage Sandwiches

Pad Thai

Arugula Salad

Chili

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1977 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1397 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (427 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (486 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston