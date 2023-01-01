Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gyoza in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Gyoza
Elmhurst restaurants that serve gyoza
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
416 B N. York Street, Elmhurst
Avg 4.5
(1330 reviews)
Crispy Gyoza
$5.00
Chicken and pork dumpling with slaw.
More about Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
SUSHI
Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(207 reviews)
Pork Gyoza
$6.50
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
