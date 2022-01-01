Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
French Hot Chocolate$6.00
More about Stray Hen
Banner pic

 

Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

128 West 1st Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Hot Chocolate$2.50
A rich, silky smooth blend of robust Belgium Chocolates, a touch of our homemade vanilla whipped into frothed milk. topped with whipped cream and locally made chocolate drizzle.
More about Pilot Pete's Coffee & Treats

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Rigatoni

Cheeseburgers

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Bruschetta

Crab Cakes

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (851 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (267 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston