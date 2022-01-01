Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian sandwiches in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Italian Sandwiches
Elmhurst restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers From Italy
128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(690 reviews)
Italian Beef Sandwich
$7.00
More about Two Brothers From Italy
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
Avg 3.9
(206 reviews)
Italian Beef Sandwich
$9.00
Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta
Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst
Chicken Katsu
Crab Cakes
Salmon
Chili
Cannolis
Chicken Wraps
Ravioli
Meatball Subs
More near Elmhurst to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
La Grange Park
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(842 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston