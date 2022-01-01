Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve lobsters

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli + Shrimp$25.95
Lobster Ravioli | Shrimp | Blistered Cherry Tomatoes | Asparagus | Pecorino Romano | Vino | Fennel | Spinach
More about Gia Mia - Elmhurst
SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(L)Shrimp w Lobster Sauce$13.75
(M)Shrimp w Lobster Sauce$10.75
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe

