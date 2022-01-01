Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve pancakes

Chocolate Chips Pancakes image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes$9.50
Topped with fresh strawberries, lemon icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
151 Kitchen | Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Pancakes + Bacon$10.00
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Mickey Mouse Pancake$6.00
Pancake Combo$13.00
Side Pancakes$3.00
More about Stray Hen
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Pancakes$3.00
Pancake Combo$15.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe

