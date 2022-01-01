Pancakes in Elmhurst
Elmhurst restaurants that serve pancakes
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Chocolate Chips Pancakes
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Our Harbor pancakes filled with a cinnamon swirl and topped with icing.
|Lemon Poppyseed Pancakes
|$9.50
Topped with fresh strawberries, lemon icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Kids Pancakes + Bacon
|$10.00
SALADS
Stray Hen
105 S York, Elmhurst
|Mickey Mouse Pancake
|$6.00
|Pancake Combo
|$13.00
|Side Pancakes
|$3.00