Pineapple fried rice in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Pineapple Fried Rice
Elmhurst restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
SUSHI
Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(207 reviews)
Pineapple Fried Rice
$10.50
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
Charm
426 N. York St, Elmhurst
No reviews yet
Pineapple Fried Rice
$0.00
Thai style sweet and mild spicy with red bell pepper, cashews, cilantro and pineapple.
More about Charm
