Pineapple fried rice in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

Ni Hao Asian Cafe image

SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$10.50
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
Restaurant banner

 

Charm

426 N. York St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$0.00
Thai style sweet and mild spicy with red bell pepper, cashews, cilantro and pineapple.
More about Charm

Map

Map

