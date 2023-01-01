Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Bottle Theory

542 Spring Road, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Generations - Pretzel City Amber (12oz)$2.06
Red Ale - American Amber / Red - 5.1% ABV - Craft brewing is all about celebrating tradition and heritage, and getting to have fun while doing so. Our amber ale is loaded up with melanoidin and caramel malts that make the brewery smell like a bakery at sunrise. That’s why we thought it would be fun to actually throw locally made pretzels right into the mash tun!
More about Bottle Theory
Consumer pic

 

Elmhurst Brewing Co. - 171 N Addison Ave

171 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Beer Cheese and Pretzels$14.00
warm beer cheese dip, soft pretzels
Side of Pretzel$2.00
More about Elmhurst Brewing Co. - 171 N Addison Ave

