Prosciutto in Elmhurst

PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
|Prosciutto & Arugala
|$15.00
Oil Based with Prosciutto, Fontinella Cheese, Fresh Arugula and Cherry Tomatoes dressed in a lemon vinaigrette.
Gia Mia - Elmhurst
116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst
|Prosciutto + Burrata
|$17.25
720-Day Aged Prosciutto | Pesto | Tomato | Burrata | Pizza Bread
|Fig & Prosciutto Toast
|$14.25
Toast | Fig Mostarda | Ricotta | Evoo | 720 Day Aged Prosciutto | Balsamic | Basil | Sea Salt
|Prosciutto + Arugula
|$16.25
Evoo | garlic | mozzarella | basil | San Danielle | prosciutto | lemon | arugula