Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve rice soup

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Ni Hao Asian Cafe image

SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(M)Vegetable Rice Soup$2.85
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Chicken Salad

Tiramisu

Calamari

Italian Sandwiches

Burritos

Cappuccino

Chicken Tenders

Pork Belly

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston