Rice soup in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Rice Soup
Elmhurst restaurants that serve rice soup
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
No reviews yet
Gluten-Free Chicken Wild Rice Soup
$4.00
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SUSHI
Ni Hao Asian Cafe
116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(207 reviews)
(M)Vegetable Rice Soup
$2.85
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe
