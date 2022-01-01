Risotto in Elmhurst

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Risotto Carbonara$21.00
prosciutto stock | crispy pancetta | egg yolk | citrus | aged parmesan
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
Gia Mia - Elmhurst image

 

Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Risotto$22.50
More about Gia Mia - Elmhurst

