Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Elmhurst

Go
Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Pan-Seared Salmon image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Nicoise$19.00
hydro greens | herbed potatoes | green bean |
capers | house olives | egg | dijon vinaigrette
Pan-Seared Salmon$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Benedict$15.00
Salmon Salad$15.00
Salmon (Protein)$13.00
More about Stray Hen
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Toast$15.00
Salmon (Protein)$13.00
Salmon Benedict$15.00
More about Stray Hen Cafe
Item pic

 

Gia Mia - Elmhurst

116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scottish Salmon$26.25
Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth
Blackened Salmon + Spinach$18.75
Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence
More about Gia Mia - Elmhurst
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spartan Salmon$15.00
Blackened salmon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, pretzel bun
More about Pints
Ni Hao Asian Cafe image

SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(S) Salmon Bowl$15.00
Smoked Salmon Nigiri (2pcs)$4.00
Fatty Salmon Sashimi (2pcs)$5.00
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe
Item pic

 

Primos Locos

122 S York Road, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIPOTLE SALMON$24.00
Fresh Alaskan salmon marinated in a chiles creamy chipotle sauce served with roasted corn
More about Primos Locos

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst

Cobb Salad

Cake

Italian Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Quesadillas

Chicken Marsala

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Elmhurst to explore

Lombard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Willowbrook

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Bensenville

No reviews yet

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (842 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston