Salmon in Elmhurst
Elmhurst restaurants that serve salmon
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Grilled Salmon Nicoise
|$19.00
hydro greens | herbed potatoes | green bean |
capers | house olives | egg | dijon vinaigrette
|Pan-Seared Salmon
|$24.00
pesto farro | grilled asparagus | orange marmalade
SALADS
Stray Hen
105 S York, Elmhurst
|Salmon Benedict
|$15.00
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
|Salmon (Protein)
|$13.00
Stray Hen Cafe
2423 North Clark St, Chicago
|Salmon Toast
|$15.00
|Salmon (Protein)
|$13.00
|Salmon Benedict
|$15.00
Gia Mia - Elmhurst
116 E Schiller St, Elmhurst
|Scottish Salmon
|$26.25
Pan roasted | Herb Farro | Asparagus | Tomatoes | Squash | Lemon Broth
|Blackened Salmon + Spinach
|$18.75
Organic spinach | quinoa | tomatoes | fennel | creole salmon | herbes de provence
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pints
112 S York St, Elmhurst
|Spartan Salmon
|$15.00
Blackened salmon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper aioli, pretzel bun
SUSHI
Ni Hao Asian Cafe
116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst
|(S) Salmon Bowl
|$15.00
|Smoked Salmon Nigiri (2pcs)
|$4.00
|Fatty Salmon Sashimi (2pcs)
|$5.00