Spaghetti and meatballs in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Armand's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta - Elmhurst

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$16.00
Includes soup or salad, and bread
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta - Elmhurst
Main pic

 

Francesca's Amici

174 N. YORK RD, ELMHURST

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Spaghetti & Meatball$9.95
with tomato sauce
More about Francesca's Amici

