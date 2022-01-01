Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Elmhurst restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta - Elmhurst
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
Avg 3.9
(206 reviews)
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$16.00
Includes soup or salad, and bread
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta - Elmhurst
Francesca's Amici
174 N. YORK RD, ELMHURST
No reviews yet
Kid Spaghetti & Meatball
$9.95
with tomato sauce
More about Francesca's Amici
Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst
Clams
Bruschetta
Mahi Mahi
Spaghetti
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salmon
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Elmhurst to explore
Lombard
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Willowbrook
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Stone Park
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Bensenville
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
La Grange Park
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1536 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(187 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1017 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(312 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston