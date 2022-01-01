Tacos in Elmhurst
Elmhurst restaurants that serve tacos
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Pints
112 S York St, Elmhurst
|Street Tacos
|$12.00
Choice of chicken, steak or shimp (blackened or grilled), with cilantro, onion, side of chips + salsa
|Taco Salad
|$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, chopped lettuce, tomato, black olive, shredded chedder & jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla bowl
Primos Locos
122 S York Road, Elmhurst
|TACOS AL PASTOR
|$12.00
Pork shoulder marinated with a variety of chiles and roasted on a spinning spit, onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Corn tortillas unless specified.
|TACO SALAD
|$10.00
A flour tortilla bowl filled with a bed of lettuce, Mexican rice, whole pinto bean, Oaxaca cheese
and roasted tomato served with a creamy avocado cilantro vinaigrette
|TACOS CARNITAS
|$12.00
Braised pork, pickled onion, cilantro and salsa negra. Corn tortillas unless specified.