Tacos in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve tacos

Stray Hen image

SALADS

Stray Hen

105 S York, Elmhurst

Avg 4.6 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Tacos$11.00
Stray Hen Cafe image

 

Stray Hen Cafe

2423 North Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Tacos$13.00
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos$12.00
Choice of chicken, steak or shimp (blackened or grilled), with cilantro, onion, side of chips + salsa
Taco Salad$16.00
Seasoned ground beef, chopped lettuce, tomato, black olive, shredded chedder & jack cheese, sour cream, salsa, flour tortilla bowl
TACOS AL PASTOR image

 

Primos Locos

122 S York Road, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TACOS AL PASTOR$12.00
Pork shoulder marinated with a variety of chiles and roasted on a spinning spit, onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Corn tortillas unless specified.
TACO SALAD$10.00
A flour tortilla bowl filled with a bed of lettuce, Mexican rice, whole pinto bean, Oaxaca cheese
and roasted tomato served with a creamy avocado cilantro vinaigrette
TACOS CARNITAS$12.00
Braised pork, pickled onion, cilantro and salsa negra. Corn tortillas unless specified.
Restaurant banner

 

Elmhurst Hall

119 North York Street, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slow Cooked Lamb Tacos$13.00
