Vegetable soup in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Ni Hao Asian Cafe image

SUSHI

Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst

116 West Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (207 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Rice Soup$5.00
More about Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
Restaurant banner

 

Charm

426 N. York St, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Veggie Soup$0.00
Tofu, broccolis , carrots, bell peppers, baby corns and mushrooms and garlic.
More about Charm

