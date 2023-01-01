Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Elmhurst
/
Elmhurst
/
French Fries
Elmhurst restaurants that serve french fries
Florence Restaurant Bar - 40-13 82nd St
40-13 82nd St, Jackson Heights
No reviews yet
Florence French Fries
$5.00
More about Florence Restaurant Bar - 40-13 82nd St
Koo Koo Korean Fried Chicken - 7402 Grand Avenue
7402 Grand Avenue, Queens
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.99
More about Koo Koo Korean Fried Chicken - 7402 Grand Avenue
Browse other tasty dishes in Elmhurst
Crispy Chicken
More near Elmhurst to explore
Long Island City
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Forest Hills
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Ridgewood
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Sunnyside
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Woodside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Rego Park
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Ozone Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2016 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1562 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston