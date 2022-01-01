Elmhurst Hall
Come in and enjoy!
119 North York Street
Popular Items
Location
119 North York Street
Elmhurst IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Sweetberry Bowls - York St
Sweetberry is a healthy fast-casual restaurant specializing in Poke Bowls, Acai Bowls, Wraps, Salads, Pitaya Bowls, Coconut bowls, Green Bowls, Oatmeal, Coffee, Vegan Ice Cream & Good Vibes. You can order online for pickup. Delivery available via GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates & Door Dash. Inquire for catering options. We accommodate keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, low carb, and Atkins diets
Pints
Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
Armand's Pizzeria has been serving Great Pizza since 1956. Come and enjoy the great tasting and tradition of our famous homemade pizza. We can delight you with a taste of the past!
Stray Hen
Come in and enjoy!