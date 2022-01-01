Go
Toast

Elmhurst Hall

Come in and enjoy!

119 North York Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Wrap & Mango Wrap & Small Fries$14.00
Zing Zang Smashburger Minis & Small Fries$14.00
Fried Chicken Ceasar Wrap & Small Fries$14.00
Rose Lemonade$4.00
Fresh-Cut Skinny Fries$6.00
Lake Michigan Smoked Whitefish Dip + Tortilla Chips$6.00
Roadhouse Fried Chicken: One Tender, One Drumstick, One Wing & Seasonal Slaw$20.00
Five Crisp Bacon-Wrapped, Sausage- Stuffed Dates$11.00
Slow Cooked Lamb Tacos$13.00
Jumbo Shrimp & Grits$24.00
See full menu

Location

119 North York Street

Elmhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sweetberry Bowls - York St

No reviews yet

Sweetberry is a healthy fast-casual restaurant specializing in Poke Bowls, Acai Bowls, Wraps, Salads, Pitaya Bowls, Coconut bowls, Green Bowls, Oatmeal, Coffee, Vegan Ice Cream & Good Vibes. You can order online for pickup. Delivery available via GrubHub, Uber Eats, Postmates & Door Dash. Inquire for catering options. We accommodate keto, paleo, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, low carb, and Atkins diets

Pints

No reviews yet

Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Armand's Pizzeria has been serving Great Pizza since 1956. Come and enjoy the great tasting and tradition of our famous homemade pizza. We can delight you with a taste of the past!

Stray Hen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston