Elmira bars & lounges you'll love

Finger Lakes House
Finger Lakes House
389 W. Water Street, Elmira
Popular items
BBP
$15.00
A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$8.00
Rich and creamy served with crackers and pita chips.
Karens Krunch
$12.00
The Starlite Room
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Starlite Room
3018 Lake Rd, Elmira
Popular items
Starlite Burger
$13.95
Philly Cheese Sandwich
$13.95
French Fries
$6.95
ILL EAGLE Taphouse
ILL EAGLE Taphouse
200 EAST CHURCH STREET, Elmira
Popular items
Fish Fry
$14.00
Fish items available on Friday only
ILL EAGLE Burger
$11.00
6oz. Fresh ground beef patty made daily by Hamilton Meats served with bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, barbeque sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese!
Tacos
$14.00