Elmira bars & lounges you'll love

Finger Lakes House image

 

Finger Lakes House

389 W. Water Street, Elmira

Avg 4.8 (179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBP$15.00
A behemoth of a pretzel! Served with BBQ mustard, Nutella and our house made beer cheese.
Spinach Artichoke Dip$8.00
Rich and creamy served with crackers and pita chips.
Karens Krunch$12.00
More about Finger Lakes House
The Starlite Room image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Starlite Room

3018 Lake Rd, Elmira

Avg 4.5 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Starlite Burger$13.95
Philly Cheese Sandwich$13.95
French Fries$6.95
More about The Starlite Room
ILL EAGLE Taphouse image

 

ILL EAGLE Taphouse

200 EAST CHURCH STREET, Elmira

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Fry$14.00
Fish items available on Friday only
ILL EAGLE Burger$11.00
6oz. Fresh ground beef patty made daily by Hamilton Meats served with bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, barbeque sauce, and sharp cheddar cheese!
Tacos$14.00
More about ILL EAGLE Taphouse

