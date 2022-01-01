Go
Elm Street Taproom

Elm Street Taproom sits in the heart of Somerville’s Davis Square. Elm Street Taproom draws upon the unique energy of the Somerville community to create a welcoming gathering space for locals and visitors alike. They serve a range of shareable plates, modern twists on classic comfort food, and large party catering options.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

256 Elm St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (288 reviews)

Popular Items

Nuggets$12.00
Gluten free - korean style gochujang ranch
Waffle Fries$11.00
buffalo ranch, special sauce
Taproom Nachos$18.00
Gluten free, chili cheese "doritos," poblano queso, guacamole, pico de gallo, refried beans, olives, lime crema, cilantro
Fried Pickles$11.00
Fried pickles with tangy cajun sauce
Taquitos$16.00
pulled chicken, pico, crema, cajun aioli, cotija
Wings
Your Choice of: - Buffalo Ranch - Cajun Dry Rub - Barbecue - Nashville Hot - Mango Habanero
Chicken Parm Sliders$11.00
fried chicken, marinara, swiss cheese, shredded lettuce
Skinny Burger
Four ounce burger, american cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato roll. Choose single, double or triple patty!
Sauced Chicken Sando$17.00
Fried chicken thigh tossed in choice of sauce, potato bun, lettuce, pickles: barbecue - cajun dry rub - buffalo ranch - nashville hot - mango habanero
Crunch Wrap$16.00
Chili-lime beef, queso, pico de gallo, lettuce, lime crema, fried and soft tortillas Sub House Made Veggie Patty $1
Location

256 Elm St.

Somerville MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
