Elm Street Taproom
Elm Street Taproom sits in the heart of Somerville’s Davis Square. Elm Street Taproom draws upon the unique energy of the Somerville community to create a welcoming gathering space for locals and visitors alike. They serve a range of shareable plates, modern twists on classic comfort food, and large party catering options.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
256 Elm St. • $$
Location
256 Elm St.
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
