Burritos in Elmwood Park

Taco Burrito King
6518 W North Ave, Chicago
|Super King Burrito
|$10.25
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
|SuperKing Burrito Plate
|$13.50
A foot long burrito with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with Rice and Beans on the side
|Burrito Bowl
|$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
Gringo & Blondie
7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$11.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
|**Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream