Burritos in Elmwood Park

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

6518 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Super King Burrito$10.25
A near footlong flour tortilla filled with extra fillings of beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
SuperKing Burrito Plate$13.50
A foot long burrito with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese.
Served with Rice and Beans on the side
Burrito Bowl$9.25
A deconstructed burrito without the tortilla served in a bowl filled with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole and your choice of meat.
More about Taco Burrito King
Gringo & Blondie image

 

Gringo & Blondie

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Burrito$11.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak
More about Gringo & Blondie
**Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
**Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, jalapenos, onions, avocado, queso fresco and black beans. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with red salsa & cilantro lime sour cream
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

