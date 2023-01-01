Chicken salad in Elmwood Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park

16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (271 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
**Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, raisins and pecans served on nine grain bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
Item pic

 

Blue Fire

7440 W North Ave, Elmwood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Chicken salad$13.95
Romaine, roasted red peppers, Fontinella cheese, tomatoes and black olives, kalamata olives
and pepperoncini, topped with sautéed artichokes &amp; grilled chicken.
More about Blue Fire

