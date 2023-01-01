Chicken salad in Elmwood Park
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Elmwood Park
16 S Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
|**Avocado Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
|**Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.99
No boring chicken and mayo salad here! We start with fresh cooked chunks of chicken, cranberries, raisins and pecans served on nine grain bread