Chili in Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park restaurants
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

Circle Tavern

18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.8 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Chili$5.00
Homemade tavern-style chili, secret family recipe.
More about Circle Tavern
Banner pic

 

Lotus Chinese Restaurant

7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.3 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil - 8 oz$2.00
口水雞 -Chili Chicken$14.00
More about Lotus Chinese Restaurant

