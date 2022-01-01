Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Elmwood Park
/
Elmwood Park
/
Chili
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve chili
CHICKEN WINGS
Circle Tavern
18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
Avg 4.8
(18 reviews)
Homemade Chili
$5.00
Homemade tavern-style chili, secret family recipe.
More about Circle Tavern
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park
Avg 4.3
(438 reviews)
Chili Oil - 8 oz
$2.00
口水雞 -Chili Chicken
$14.00
More about Lotus Chinese Restaurant
