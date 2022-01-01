Enchiladas in Elmwood Park
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Taco Burrito King
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taco Burrito King
6518 W North Ave, Chicago
|Enchilada Plate
|$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Enchilada Plate
|$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.