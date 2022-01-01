Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Elmwood Park

Elmwood Park restaurants
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve enchiladas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King

6518 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada Plate$12.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Enchilada Plate$13.50
Three rolled tortillas dipped in red mole sauce, stuffed with your choice of meat topped with cheese, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Taco Burrito King
Gringo & Blondie image

 

Gringo & Blondie

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Suizas Steak$13.00
Enchiladas Suizas Pollo$12.00
Enchiladas Suizas Cheese$11.00
More about Gringo & Blondie

