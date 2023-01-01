Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Elmwood Park

Go
Elmwood Park restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Park restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

bcb5ff51-2d6d-47fe-b0f1-b0c6801ea3de image

CHICKEN WINGS

Circle Tavern

18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park

Avg 4.8 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Circle Tavern
Banner pic

 

Blue Fire

7440 W North Ave, Elmwood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
with ketchup
More about Blue Fire

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmwood Park

Calamari

Steak Fajitas

Burritos

Tuna Salad

Quesadillas

Chai Lattes

Garlic Bread

Cheese Enchiladas

Map

More near Elmwood Park to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston