Mozzarella sticks in
Elmwood Park
/
Elmwood Park
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
CHICKEN WINGS
Circle Tavern
18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
Avg 4.8
(18 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.00
Served with marinara sauce.
More about Circle Tavern
Blue Fire
7440 W North Ave, Elmwood Park
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.00
with ketchup
More about Blue Fire
