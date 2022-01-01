Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pork chops in
Elmwood Park
/
Elmwood Park
/
Pork Chops
Elmwood Park restaurants that serve pork chops
CHICKEN WINGS
Circle Tavern
18 w Conti Parkway, Elmwood Park
Avg 4.8
(18 reviews)
Grilled Pork Chop
$10.00
Grilled onions on a garlic buttered roll. Served with fries.
More about Circle Tavern
Lotus Chinese Restaurant
7230 W North Ave Suite 210, Elmwood Park
Avg 4.3
(438 reviews)
Fried Pork Chop Over Rice
$13.00
More about Lotus Chinese Restaurant
