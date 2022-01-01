Tacos in Elmwood Park

Taco Burrito King

6518 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Taco$3.25
A vegetarian soft-shell corn tortilla with grilled onions & green peppers, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and guacamole.
Taco Plate$9.20
Two tacos with your choice of meat, served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, served alongside rice and beans.
Tacos (Mxn Style)$3.50
Traditional Corn Taco served only with Onions & Cilantro with a side of limes.
Otherwise Known as a Mexican Style Taco.
*Just Select Limes On The Side*
Since This is Specifically Traditional Toppings
More about Taco Burrito King
Item pic

 

Gringo & Blondie

7514 W NORTH AVE, ELMWOOD PARK

Avg 4.5 (633 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Chargrilled Skirt Steak, Guac Salsa, Onion & Cilantro
Baja Pescado Taco$4.50
Shrimp Taco$4.50
More about Gringo & Blondie

