Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Elmwood Park

Go
Elmwood Park restaurants
Toast

Elmwood Park restaurants that serve tortas

Taco Burrito King image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez

6518 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Torta Plate$8.50
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, hot sauce and your choice of meat served with rice and beans.
Torta$6.49
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese and your choice of meat.
Veggie Torta$7.75
A Mexican sandwich that includes beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, guacamole, grilled onions & green peppers
More about Taco Burrito King - North & Natchez
Item pic

 

Blue Fire

7440 W North Ave, Elmwood Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggplant Torta$19.95
More about Blue Fire

Browse other tasty dishes in Elmwood Park

Cappuccino

Chilaquiles

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Fajitas

Tacos

Rigatoni

French Toast

Enchiladas

Map

More near Elmwood Park to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Park Ridge

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Stone Park

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1493 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (404 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston