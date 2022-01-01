Go
Elmwood Taco & Subs

Family Owned SInce 1975

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

937 Elmwood Ave • $

Avg 3 (257 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Taco$3.75
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled with protein, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fish Taco$4.50
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled crispy haddock, shredded cabbage, pink sauce and tomatillo salsa
Beef Taco$3.75
6" soft flour or hard corn shell filled with protein, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Fountain Drink$2.25
Nachos and Cheese$5.00
Waffle Fries$5.00
Beef Burrito$5.00
10" tortilla filled with protein and cheese
Taco Supreme (beef)$5.25
10" tortilla filled with protein, cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Tender Sub$13.00
12" toasted roll with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

937 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo NY

Sunday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

