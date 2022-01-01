Go
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

Come in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2400 Mid Ln • $$

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Club Sandwich$11.00
Tuna Poke Bowl*$17.00
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Soy Vinaigrette, Brown Rice, Cashews, Pickled Chilis, Scallions
Kid's Chicken Breast$6.00
A grilled chicken breast with a choice of one side item.
Eloise Burger & Fries$14.00
sweet sourdough bun / cheddar cheese / aioli / lettuce / tomato / onion / pickle / fries
option to sub: black bean patty
Joe’s Hot Chicken$10.00
house pickles / sesame seeds
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts$10.00
white soy vinaigrette / togarashi / lime
Citrus Caesar Salad$10.00
local frisee / grapefruit / ricotta salata / crispy chickpeas
Cobb Club Sandwich$14.00
Superfoods Bowl*$10.00
brown rice / kale / avocado / almonds / tomato / cuke / red onion / miso vinaigrette
Chicken & Dumplings - Bowl$7.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2400 Mid Ln

Houston TX

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
