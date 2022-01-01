Elote Mexican Kitchen

Go
concept with slow roasted meats, fresh ingredients and marvelous margaritas. We wanted to make it quick and easy for the families that have crazy demands placed on them from their kids and the 1000 extra-curricular activities. But, also a place for the neighbors to sit, relax and watch the games on 4 flat screens with white queso and black bean dip and a choice of 10 beers on tap. Because of our "gluten free" following at Oliva, the entire menu is gluten free (with exception of flour tortillas) and we also have soy cheese and tofu sour cream for those that are lactose intolerant. The decor is clean and modern (with no neon signs to flash in your face). The walls are filled with the art work of Alfonso Huerta, a Mexican artist that lives in Austin and teaches at UT. In short, we built a restaurant that we would hang out on a Sunday evening, and it is close to home, but worth the drive!

12584 N. Beach Street #110 • $

Avg 4.4 (1337 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco Solo$3.25
Choice of tortilla, Meat, served with Lettuce (Fish and Shrimp served with home made slaw instead), Pico de Gallo, Feta Cheese, House made Sauce
Cheese Kids-A-Dilla$5.50
Kids size Cheese Quesadilla Served with a side of rice and beans
ToGo Margarita$10.00
16oz Margarita ToGo.
Texas Law: You must purchase food with any take out alcohol purchase.
Taco Combo$9.99
Two Tacos served with your choice of Rice and Beans
Enchiladas$9.99
2 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of Meat, Topped with Monterey Jack Cheese, Choice of Sauce, and served with a side of Rice and Beans. Add a third enchilada for only 1$.
Naked Burrito$10.50
A burrito without the tortilla served on a plate like a burrito bowl
3 Street Tacos$9.50
Beef carne asada or pork al pastor topped with cilantro, diced onion, and salsa
Chips and Queso$3.99
Chips and White Queso served with Pico de Gallo
Burrito$10.50
Flour tortilla with Choice of Meat, Rice, Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, sour cream, House made sauces
Fajitas
Chicken, Beef, or Combo. Served with hand cut onions, peppers, choice of rice, beans, and tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Credit Cards
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

12584 N. Beach Street #110

Fort Worth TX

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
