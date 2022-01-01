El Palacio Del Mofongo
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
10107 Southern Boulevard
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
10107 Southern Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach FL 33411
Nearby restaurants
Hook Fish & Chicken
Hook Fish and Chicken is the best place in West Palm Beach where you can casually dine in a fun, clean environment with an outstanding affordable menu. We promise fresh food, made to order daily with exceptional service.
This Hook location is owned and operated by the Yapp Family. Our mission is to prepare and serve our food with love and provide friendly service to our customers.
Big John's Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Premier Cafe and Roasters
Serving extraordinary specialty coffee drinks and homemade baked goods. We can't wait to serve you!