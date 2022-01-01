Go
Pizza Loko | BDGs | KIMCHI | YANGS | Meal Prep

Come in and enjoy!

703 Edgewood Street Northeast

Popular Items

Vegan Chicken Sandwich$13.50
French Fries$5.50
Vegan Steak & Cheese Sub$12.00
Uh oh - Comes with cheese (obvs. lol) peppers and onions
Vegan Make Your Own Pizza$11.50
Our options not good enough for you? Ok...You make it.
Vegan Pepperoni Pizza$13.25
Classic pepperoni! Tomato sauce, vegan cheese and vegan pepperoni. Hard to go wrong with it.
Vegan Honey Mustard Wings$8.50
Comes with 4
4 Piece Vegan Fried Chicken Wings Bucket$8.50
Vegan Macaroni & Cheese$4.50
Vegan Jerk Chicken Wings$8.50
Comes with 4
Vegan Entree & 2 Sides$14.25
Location

703 Edgewood Street Northeast

Washington DC

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:00 am
