Go
Toast

elpaseoCANTINA

We're now elpaseoCANTINA. We welcome you to our new and expanded menu where our recipes are sourced from the highest quality ingredients and each Mexican favorite is made from scratch.

905 51st Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajitas- Small$17.00
Grilled steak or chicken with sautéed peppers and onions, served with sour cream and guacamole
Al Pastor Taco$3.75
Braised marinated pulled pork, pickled onions, pineapple, cilantro, corn tortilla.
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Chef's Secret Family Recipe Salsas, Verde and Roja
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Premium Chef's cut steak, sautéed onions, salsa verde, cilantro, flour tortilla
Queso- Small$6.25
Melted jack cheese, green chili and salsa, served with warm chips
Shrimp Taco$4.25
Jumbo Fried Shrimp, house blend slaw, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
Mahi Mahi Taco$4.25
Fried Mahi Mahi, house blend slaw, chipotle mayo, flour tortilla.
Carnitas Taco$3.75
Braised pork, onions, salsa verde, cilantro, corn tortilla.
Quesadilla Cantina$11.25
Chicken Tinga layered in house blend of queso blanco, cotija and azadero cheese. Topped with lettuce, pico, sour cream.
Guacamole$7.25
Freshly mixed to order, topped with pico de Gallo and served with warm chips.
See full menu

Location

905 51st Ave

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

No reviews yet

Frothy Monkey is an all day cafe with locations in Nashville, Franklin, and Chattanooga Tennessee.

51st Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery

No reviews yet

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

Bringle’s Smoking Oasis

No reviews yet

Bringle's Smoking Oasis is Texas style family restaurant and bar. Located in the Nations, we are a family owned and operated business that serves cafeteria style smoked meats and a fun family atmosphere. We welcome you to our family!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston