El Pitayo Mexican Kitchen

Serving Authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex Favorites 7 Days a Week!

102 N 5th St • $

Avg 4.4 (467 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Our home-made Mild Red Tomato salsa with tortilla chips.
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Street Tacos$8.00
4 mini tacos on double corn tortilla with cilantro onion and lime
Small Quesadilla$3.50
Small Mexican-style quesadilla on a 6-inch flour tortilla.
Vaquero Taco$4.00
steak • egg • cheddar
California Burrito$11.00
12" Grilled Flour Tortilla stuffed with Potatoes, Beef Fajita, Guacamole, Melted Cheese, and Sour Cream.
Flour Tortilla (1)$0.35
Build-Your-Own$2.75
Build-Your-Own breakfast taco just the way you like it! First 2 items $2.75. Choose additional items below.
Chips & Queso
The world's most perfect food: hot melted cheese dip with a touch of our famous housemade salsa
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

102 N 5th St

Jarrell TX

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
