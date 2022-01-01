El Puerto Street Taco

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum is a community centric restaurant, hospitality venue and a must visit destination located in Carlsbad, CA. GDT&M opened its doors in 2014 with a passion to revolutionize hospitality by creating a memorable guest experience unlike any other on the west coast. We combine our appreciation for America, elevated social dining and community to create a destination that focuses on the commonalities we share that bring us together. We accomplish this through our highly acclaimed menu, classic American ambiance combined with comfortable Tavern feel, our free admission museum housing a collection of documents and antiquities that inspire and connect us with our nation’s heritage as well as our fun, friendly service dedicated to your social dining experience.

