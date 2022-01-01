Go
Toast

El Rincón Boricua Restaurant

Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine

1241 Taylor Ln., Ste 5B

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne Frita$13.99
Chuleta Kan Kan$25.49
See full menu

Location

1241 Taylor Ln., Ste 5B

Lehigh Acres FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

3 Pepper Burrito

No reviews yet

Established in 2014, family owned 3 Pepper Burrito brings a fresh take on Tex-Mex by mixing the classics with it's unique flavors and sauces. Unlike the other guys, we take fresh to the next level by pressing a fresh dough ball into a tortilla, then cook it in your face!

Emjay's Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

Family friendly grill and sports tavern. When you're here you're home.

Habanero Salvadorean and Mexican grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skillets

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston