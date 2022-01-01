Go
El Rinconcito Chapin

Authentic Guatemalan food made fresh everyday, to order!

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3330 Broadview Rd • $

Avg 4.6 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Taco - Steak (Asada)$2.50
Chips & Guacamole$4.00
Pupusa - Cheese$2.50
Taco - Carnitas$3.00
Pupusa - Bean (frijole)$2.50
Taco - Shrimp$3.00
Taco - Chicken$2.50
Yucca Fries$5.50
Burrito
Taco - Chorizo$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3330 Broadview Rd

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
