The RP Cafe

Email unit291rp@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Popular Items

BTS
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach, & Cheese on a Plain Bagel
SPICY AVOCADO TOAST$4.99
Freshly Cracked Grilled Egg with Smashed Avocado, Spinach & Pepperjack Cheese on Multigrain
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD$6.59
GREEN EGGS & HAM
Freshly Cracked Griddled Eggs with Grilled Black Forest Ham & Spinach
GARDEN QUESADILLA
Scrambled Eggs with Sauteed Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Zucchini & Cheese in a Crispy Warm Tortilla
12oz SODA CAN
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
Location

125 Pinelawn Road

Melville NY

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
