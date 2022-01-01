Go
Toast

BRIX IN THE STIX

Come and enjoy our newly remodeled bar. We offer fantastic food, a great atmosphere, and even better service.

GRILL

12301 Philadelphia Rd

Avg 1 (1 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music

Location

12301 Philadelphia Rd

Kingsville MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Love Grill

No reviews yet

Real Mexican Cuisine!!

Margherita Pizza - Kingsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

R&R Taqueria Honeygo

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Food!

Della Rose's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston