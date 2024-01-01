Elsa restaurants you'll love
More about Stars Drive-in Restaurant Elsa, Texas
Stars Drive-in Restaurant Elsa, Texas
601 East Edinburg Avenue, Elsa
|Popular items
|1/4 LB. LARGE BURGER
|$2.95
1/4 LB. PATTY ON A 5 INCH BUN WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE, AND TOMATOES.
|JUNIOR BURGER
|$0.00
JR. PATTY ON A 4 INCH BUN WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, LETTUCE AND TOMATOES.
|ONION RINGS
|$2.99
FRESHLY DAILY MADE ONION RINGS.
More about Betuza's Coffee Cafe
Betuza's Coffee Cafe
423 Edinburg Avenue, Elsa
|Popular items
|Hot Flavored Latte
|$4.50
Choose a Rich and Bold Flavor From Our Selection (included in price), Crafted Espresso, and Steamed Whole Milk.
12oz includes 2 shots of Espresso, 16oz includes 3 shots of Espresso
|Java Chip Latte Frappe (C)
|$6.38
Bold Coffee Flavor, Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, Whole Milk, and Purified Ice. Blended, Topped with Whipped Cream and More Chocolate Chips.
16oz and 20oz sizing options.
|Hot Green Matcha Latte
|$5.50
Premium Ceremonial Grade Japanese Matcha, Steamed Whole Milk, and Sweetened with Vanilla Bean.
12oz and 16oz options