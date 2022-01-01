Go
Elsewhere

101 W Worthington Ave suite 140

Toasted Pecan Syrup$12.00
5 oz Bottle
-The special ingredient behind our most popular cocktail, Society’s Lies! Mix this with your favorite bourbon!
Enough for 10 cocktails.
Lychee in the fire *2 servings*$12.00
2 Fever Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
Lychee syrup
Dried chili for infusion and lychee provided for garnish
Provide your own gin
Moscow Midnight *2 servings*$12.00
Rosemary & mint syrup
2 Fever Tree Ginger beer
1 Lime, fresh rosemary, and crushed ice will be provided
Provide your own vodka
Paloma *2 servings*$9.00
2 Jarritos Grapefruit
fresh lime juice
grapefruit zest salt
1 lime for garnish
Provide your own tequila
*first 20 orders get a traditional cantarito mug*
Moscow Midnight Syrup$12.00
5 oz bottle of our rosemary mint syrup used for our most popular mocktail
Pretty in pink Syrup$12.00
5 oz bottle of our house strawberry rose syrup
Pretty In Pink *5 servings*$25.00
1 bottle of Baron De Rothberg Brut
Elsewhere Strawberry Rose syrup
Fresh lime juice
2 Limes and dried rosebuds for garnish

101 W Worthington Ave suite 140

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
EMMY SQUARED

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Bang Bang Burgers

Our patties are ground and shaped from whole muscle black angus chuck and short rib cuts of beef produced by LaFrieda meat purveyors. Three generations of the LaFrieda family have been producing dry-aged steaks and meats since 1922–they seem to know what they’re doing.

The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar

Come in and enjoy!

Skiptown

The Place for Pups and Their People!

