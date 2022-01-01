Go
Toast

Elsewhere Kitchen

We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!

103 E Jones Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ranch$0.46
Patty Melt$14.00
Grilled onions, garlic aioli, swiss and provolone
Gochujang Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Fried cauliflower florets tossed in house gochujang sauce, served with home-made ranch.
Select a different flavor, or choose "make vegan".
**If Vegan, must select BBQ or Buffalo**
Kids Tenders$9.00
Two hand-battered chicken tenders served with fries.
Veggie Burger$14.00
Impossible patty dressed with grilled onions, lettuce, pickles and house made chipotle mayo. Ask for no cheese or mayo to make it vegan!
Soft Pretzels$10.00
Soft and golden brown, three to an order, your choice of cheese sauce or spicy mustard.
Citrus Beet Salad$13.00
Mandarin oranges, beets, blue cheese and bacon. Choose your dressing option between Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette and Blood Orange Shallot Vinaigrette.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Four giant, hand-breaded tenders, tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo or Nashville, served with home-made ranch.
Chipotle Mayo$0.46
Cheeseburger$14.00
Grilled onions, lettuce, pickle, house-made chipotle mayo, American cheese
See full menu

Location

103 E Jones Ave

San Antonio TX

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rosella Coffee & Wine

No reviews yet

Rosella aims to be the community center of the River North area by providing excellent customer service, great quality coffee, food, beer and wine.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Park Bar

No reviews yet

Our mission starts with food. Food brings us together, it helps us tell stories about who we are and where we come from. We like to think of Bottling Department as a place where this can unfold, and where collaboration is fostered between farmers, ranchers, chefs and people who simply love food. As such, our mission is about providing a space for emerging chefs to hone their craft and where affordable options from the local culinary community are available for all.

Mi Roti

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston