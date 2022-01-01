Go
EL TOPO

Latin American Street Food To-Go

113 Mill Street

Popular Items

#11 Beef Nachos$13.95
Flour tortilla chips, chorizo, ground beef, queso cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, Jack cheese, pickled jalapenos
#9 House Chips & Salsa$3.60
Fresh tortilla chips served with house-made salsa.
#13 Chimichanga$9.50
Chipotle Chicken, Jack Cheese, Sauteed Onions and Pickled Jalapenos wrapped in a Flour Tortilla and fried. Drizzled with fresh Queso, topped with fresh Pico de Gallo. Side of Cilantro-lime Crema (no substitutions).
#20 Crispy Chicken Burrito$9.50
A flour tortilla with crisp chicken tenders, house chipotle hot sauce, chipotle crema, tomato, red onion, avocado, Jack cheese, and Spanish rice.
Chips$2.15
Your choice of corn or flour chips or chicharones.
#15 Enchiladas$9.95
Your choice of Chicken or Vegetarian. Chipotle chicken, Jack cheese, enchilda sauce and tomatoes. Vegetarian - Black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, Jack cheese, enchilada sauce, tomatoes, avocado.
#12 Burrito$11.95
A flour tortilla with chicken, frijoles, Spanish rice, tomatoes, Jack cheese, cilantro-lime crema, pickled jalapeños. Served dry or wet.
#8 Elotes Asados$3.95
A MUST try! Roasted corn on the cob, spices, cilantro mayo, Cotija cheese
#14 Quesadillas$11.25
Flour tortillas with chicken, peppers, onions, cilantro, lime, Cotija and Jack cheese, and lettuce. Topped with house pico de gallo and served with a side of chipotle crema.
#4 Pescado$7.25
A flour tortilla with tempura-battered cod, house pico, shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime crema
Location

113 Mill Street

Fenton MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
