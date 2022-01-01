Go
El Toril

Our Family invites you to come to eat with us at El Toril. We serve the best Mexican food in the area. Our super quick and great service tends to make people come back.

1510 Eastern Ave

Popular Items

Small Cheese Dip$3.75
Made from scratch daily using melted-to-perfection White American cheese blended with milk and a pinch of fresh, minced jalapeño.
Chori-Pollo$13.99
Chicken grilled with chorizo, topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Cheese Dip 16oz$12.00
16 ounces of our signature cheese dip
Fajita Chimichanga$12.75
Your choice of steak or chicken grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, then wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep-fried to perfection. Topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and a guacamole salad.
Pollo Tomas (L) ⭐️$8.49
Strips of grilled chicken topped with cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Taco Salad ⭐️$9.50
A crispy tortilla piled high with your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken topped with our signature cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and shredded cheese.
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family-Size Chips & Salsa 16oz$6.00
16 ounces of our house salsa with a large bag of chips.
Pollo Tomas⭐️$12.49
Strips of grilled chicken topped with our signature cheese dip and served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Fajitas ⭐️$13.99
Tender strips of marinated chicken seasoned with our signature fajita seasoning and grilled with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Shredded Chicken Chimichanga$10.25
Shredded chicken wrapped in a deep-fried flour tortilla topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad.
Location

Gallipolis OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

