El Travieso Taqueria

Come in and enjoy!

4953 Xerxes Avenue South

Popular Items

Empanada Chilenas$12.00
Seasoned grass fed beef, choclo, manzanilla olives, boiled eggs, roasted red peppers, oregano, shallots, yellow aji creme fraiche, red chimichuri, fennel slaw.
Empanada Azteca$12.00
3 pepper rubbed~free range chicken,black beans, cactus, chihuahua cheese, poblano sauce, guajillo aioli, cilantro.
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, red onion,peppers, roasted tomato salsa, cilantro oil, fried corn tortilla chip.
Ensalada De Aguacate$10.00
Baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, jicama, cilantro, toasted almonds, & citron cava vinaigrette.
Costillas$16.00
Braised baby back ribs, kale, baby potatoes, carrots, tamarind-orange gastric, pickled jalapeños, radish, cilantro.
Rabitos$18.00
Black pepper crusted beef tenderloin tips, asparagus-mushroom risotto, fontina truffle sauce, citron oil, fennel slaw.
Nopales$12.00
Black bean puree tortilla, grilled cactus, shiitake mushrooms, baby arugula, roasted tomato salsa, braised onions, saffron cauliflower, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, Mole Dona Vicky.
Peruvian Ceviche$17.00
Panca marinated shrimp, scallops, ricotto ahi sauce, red onion, tomato, cilantro, avocado, pickled red onion, & corn tortilla chips.
coliflor$10.00
Tempura beer battered cauliflower, yellow aji crema, chimichuri, yellow pepper aioli.
Tacos$5.00
Corn tortilla with a choice of (Barbacoa, Asada, Carnitas, or Adobo chicken) served with cilantro, red onions, & pico de Gallo.
Location

4953 Xerxes Avenue South

Minneapolis MN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
